MBL Wealth LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.