MBL Wealth LLC Sells 628 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

