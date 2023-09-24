MBL Wealth LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

