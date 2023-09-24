Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 149 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after buying an additional 995,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.