Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 25 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $435.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.86 and a 200 day moving average of $489.41. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.