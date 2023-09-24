Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

