Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.01 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

