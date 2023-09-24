Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $366,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

