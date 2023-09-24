Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $366,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

