Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $176.80 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

