Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.