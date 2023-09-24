Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

HBAN opened at $10.31 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

