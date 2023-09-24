Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 6,123 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PARA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.