Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $167.67 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

