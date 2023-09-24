Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

