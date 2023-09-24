McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD opened at $272.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.20. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.