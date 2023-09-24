Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,308. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

