Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys 500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $111.68. 1,585,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

