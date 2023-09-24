Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $178.62. 3,637,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

