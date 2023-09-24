Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys 8,125 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,489,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

