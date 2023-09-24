Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $158,509,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,370.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,389.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,188.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 164.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

