Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.08. 659,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,008. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

