Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 3.7% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 119.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 1,167,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

