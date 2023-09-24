Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.05. The company had a trading volume of 754,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,674. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

