Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.12.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.81. 3,699,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.36 and a 200-day moving average of $386.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

