Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 130,486 shares changing hands.

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

