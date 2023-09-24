Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Reduced by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 124.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 184,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,222.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,343.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

