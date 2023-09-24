Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,291. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

