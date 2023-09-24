Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

