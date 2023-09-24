Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

