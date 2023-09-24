Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
