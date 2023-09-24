Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, September 25th.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $45.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mitek Systems Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.70 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
