Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, September 25th.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $45.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.70 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

