Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 35,551,221 shares trading hands.

Mobile Streams Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.47.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

