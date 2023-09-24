Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $47.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $376,915,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $166,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,304,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBLY opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion and a PE ratio of -250.19. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

