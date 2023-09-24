Moller Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

