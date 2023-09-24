Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, CLSA started coverage on Moncler in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Moncler Trading Up 0.9 %

About Moncler

Shares of MONRY opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

