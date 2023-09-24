Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $124.67 million and $2.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,085,756,726 coins and its circulating supply is 744,124,077 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

