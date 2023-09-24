Morgan Stanley Trims Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price to $27.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CWEN opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

