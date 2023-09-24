MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 0.6% This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $1,889.84 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01500246 USD and is up 40.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,889.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

