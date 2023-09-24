Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 790,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

