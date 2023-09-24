Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 32,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

