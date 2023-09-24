Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

