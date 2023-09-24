Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 391,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.6 %

CTO stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

