Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNC opened at $24.65 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

