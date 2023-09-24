Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hess Midstream by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

HESM stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.6011 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

