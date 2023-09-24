Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alico by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alico by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Alico stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.80). Alico had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 50.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

