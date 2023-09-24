Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $108.14 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.71.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

