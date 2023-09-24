Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

