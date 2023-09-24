Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 732 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

