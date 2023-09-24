Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 174.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 958,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

GSK opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

