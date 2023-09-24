Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $210.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

